Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.29 on Monday, reaching $235.74. 345,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

