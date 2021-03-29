Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.5% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $50.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $621.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $784.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 212.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

