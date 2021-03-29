Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.5% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk stock traded down $50.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $621.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $784.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 212.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
