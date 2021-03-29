Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 53,161 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 175.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 184,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

