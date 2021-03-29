Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $136.12. 135,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $104.52 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.