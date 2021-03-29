Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,787,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 93,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,028,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.92. 203,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

