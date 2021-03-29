Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,858 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $517.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $320.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.