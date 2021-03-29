Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 43,791 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,791 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Pinterest by 25.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $241,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 274,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,117,542 shares of company stock valued at $83,855,865.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

