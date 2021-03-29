Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $6.01 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. 208,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.