Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

WYNN stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.63. 72,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,671. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

