Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 5.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

