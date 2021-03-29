Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 261,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,400. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Twitter has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

