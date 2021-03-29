Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 295,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

