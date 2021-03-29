Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $74,732.50 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,911,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00.

TYME traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 120,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,770,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.