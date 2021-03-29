Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

