U Network (UUU) Market Cap Reaches $9.33 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $946,811.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
