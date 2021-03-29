Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

