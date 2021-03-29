UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

