UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNHAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.