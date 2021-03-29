UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POAHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

