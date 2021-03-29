UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.84 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.34 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

