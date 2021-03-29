UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 535,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

