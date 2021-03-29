UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 297,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

