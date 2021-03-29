UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.11% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

