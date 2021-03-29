UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

