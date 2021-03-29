UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.09 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.