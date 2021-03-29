UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

