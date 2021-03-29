UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 228,125 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVSVU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $11,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,283,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.