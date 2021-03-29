UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 68,823 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.09% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in MasTec by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.