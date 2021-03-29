UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 86,028 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 451,945 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $32.14 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.