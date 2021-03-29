UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.20% of TPI Composites worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

