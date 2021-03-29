UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 852.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

