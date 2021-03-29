UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.92 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTACU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,875,000.

OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.24 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

