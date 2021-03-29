UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

