UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.