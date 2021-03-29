UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

