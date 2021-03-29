UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.24 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.