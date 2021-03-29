UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

DUNEU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

