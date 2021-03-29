UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.94 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $15,645,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

