UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 2.51% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

