UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,763,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,689,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

