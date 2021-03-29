UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.16% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

