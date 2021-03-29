UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

