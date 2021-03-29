UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBGU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000.

OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

