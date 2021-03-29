UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTUU. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

