UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KINZU. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINZU opened at $10.12 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.