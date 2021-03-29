UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

