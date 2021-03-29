UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 67,200 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,115,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

