UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.27% of LTC Properties worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

