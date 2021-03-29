UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.