UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 388,751 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,751 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.27% of Replay Acquisition worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Replay Acquisition by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

Replay Acquisition stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,000 over the last 90 days.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.